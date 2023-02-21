City by City: Iron Range, Superior, Washburn

Iron Range- The Economic Development Association of Minnesota chose the Iron Range Tourism Bureau for the annual Award for Innovation during their 2022 promotion Jingle All The Range. Jingle All The Range was a website, social media package and marketing effort for all holiday events between mid-November and New Year’s Eve. This was the first year of Jingle All The Range, and committee members say it was a success in highlighting the Iron Range as a seasonal destination. They add they look forward to working on the project again later this year.

Superior, WI- The 8th grade Community Service Club is hosting a breakfast event to raise money for Mentor North. The meal will be this upcoming Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Applebee’s. Tickets are $11 if purchased online. Money raised will help get more kids access to the Mentor North Program and help with covering costs.

Washburn, WI- There will be a chance to get to know the school board candidates later this week. On Thursday, February 23 there will be a hybrid forum starting at 6 p.m. There are five candidates running. Those who will be attending virtually can submit questions ahead of time while those going in person will be able to fill out a card upon arriving. Watch the School District of Washburn’s Facebook page for updates due to the impending snowstorm.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

