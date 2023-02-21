Blacklist Brewing Company raises money for local hockey clubs

Proceeds from the “Bar Down Pale Ale” have been donated to the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local hockey club received a check for more than $600 today. The money couldn’t have come at a better time.

The money was raised by Blacklist Brewing Company, which teamed up with 218 Hockey, a Duluth-based hockey apparel company, to create a special brew.

Now, proceeds from the “Bar Down Pale Ale” have been donated to the Duluth Amateur Hockey Association.

The club not only plays at the Duluth Heights outdoor rink, but they also have to maintain it.

Organizers say this year has been especially difficult for their rink.

”We had some Zamboni issues this year, and recently we had another electrical fire, so we’ll be looking into that. Hopefully this money will go towards the Zamboni, go towards some new equipment, some new training gear, cones.” said Kraid Redman, Rink Director for Duluth Heights.

Proceeds were supposed to be divided between seven rinks in Duluth. But, the Woodland, Glen Avon, Piedmont, Congdon, and Portman Associations decided to pool their funds for Duluth Heights.

The Bar Down Pale Ale can be found at the Blacklist Brewing Company taproom.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

