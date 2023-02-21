American Birkebeiner Week officially starts in Hayward

HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - It’s officially American Birkebeiner Week in Hayward, WI.

Tony Wise founded the American Birkebeiner in 1973, patterning the ski marathon after the Birkebeiner Rennet, which had been held in Norway since 1932.

These events honor and recreate a historic Norwegian event when in 1206.

Two warrior soldiers, called “Birkebeiners” because of the birch-bark leggings they wore, skied infant Prince Haakon to safety during the Norwegian civil war.

This year is now the 49th American Birkebeiner since officials had to cancel the event in 2017 due to days of unseasonable weather, rain, and a predicted snowstorm front.

The American Birkebeiner is made up of several events in addition to the Birkie marathon races and the Kortelopet race, which is the second-largest ski race in North America.

Events will start Wednesday, Feb. 22 with the American Birkebeiner Open Track that starts in Cable, WI.

Full list of events:

Wednesday:

8 a.m. - 9 a.m. American Birkebeiner Open Track - Starts in Cable

11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Kortelopet Open Track - Starts at the OO Trailhead

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Prince Haakon Open Track - Starts on Phipps Rd.

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Finish for Open Track races, Main St. in Hayward

Thursday:

9:30 a.m. Barkie Birkie Skijor - Downtown Hayward

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Birkie Expo - Hayward High School

11:30 a.m. Barnebirkie - Behind Primary School to Main St. Hayward

1 p.m. Junior Birkie - Behind Primary School to Main St. Hayward

5 p.m. Birkie Giant Ski - Main St. Hayward

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Birkie Bash - at the Steakhouse

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Birkie Store Hours - Celebration Zone

Friday:

7:30 a.m. Coffee social, 8 a.m. Buffet; Worldloppet Breakfast, Flat Creek

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Birkie Expo - Hayward High School

9 a.m. Parabirkie - Across Lake Hayward to Main St. Hayward

10:15 a.m. - 5 p.m. Kortelopet - 29K Classic & Skate, Starts at OO Trailhead

1:15 p.m. - 5 p.m. Prince Haakon - 15K, Starts on Phipps Rd.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Birkie Store Hours - Celebration Zone

Saturday:

8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. Slumberland American Birkebeiner - 50K Skate/53K Classic

10:30 a.m. Estimated Elite Finishers (depending on conditions)

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Birkie Store Hours - Celebration Zone

Sunday:

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ski & Bike Demo - American Birkebeiner Trailhead in Cable

