Spirit Mountain offering discounted tickets to Duluth residents for ‘Spirit Loves Duluth Days’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Spirit Mountain will be offering discounted ticket prices for their 3rd annual Spirit Loves Duluth Days.

Duluth residents will be able to get $5 lift tickets, Nordic passes, rentals, and tubing Thursday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, Feb. 26.

Free beginner lessons will be available as well to ensure that less experienced skiers and boarders enjoy themselves safely.

“While we appreciate all our guests and supporters, we take two days each February to celebrate Duluth residents in particular to honor the financial and other support Spirit has received from local elected officials,” said Ann Glumac, interim executive director.

The Duluth-only discounts are:

Tickets: $5

Rentals: $5

Nordic passes: $5

Tubing: $5 for one hour of tubing on Thursday, February 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ski or board beginner lessons: Free from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 23, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Registration will be open as of February 16.

The discounted lift tickets and rentals will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

A special $5, one-hour Glow Tubing session will available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

To minimize crowding and comply with other safety requirements:

Residents must make online reservations for tubing, lift tickets, Nordic passes, rentals, and lessons here

Electronic waivers must be signed for all tubing, tickets, passes, and rentals.

Reservations are time-specific, and late arrivals will result in forfeiting the ticket.

Safety-related crowd control requires limiting the number of discounted tickets; time slots will be made available in a time-released manner to help ensure all residents have equal access.

Residents will be required to show a valid I.D. that demonstrates their residence in the City of Duluth when picking up these discounted tickets.

