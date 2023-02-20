Passerby saves lives of 2 people, dog in Hibbing house fire Sunday

Hibbing house fire February 19, 2023
Hibbing house fire February 19, 2023(Hibbing Fire Department)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A passing civilian saved the lives of the occupants and their dog from house fire in Hibbing.

According to the Hibbing Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire Sunday night.

A passerby saw flames coming from the eves in the front of the house and called 911.

The civilian also woke up the house’s two occupants, which led them to evacuate safely, saving their lives and their dog.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire and then declared a working structure fire.

They were able to put water on the fire from the outside of the home while switching to fight the fire from the inside.

Authorities say the fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the attic.

There were no injuries reported to either civilians or firefighters.

Due to the fire being in the attic, damages increased because of water runoff into the entire home.

The fire is estimated to have caused $85,000 in damages.

Crews believed the cause to be electrical but it is still under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau.

The Hibbing Fire Department wants to thank the civilian passerby for their selfless act of alerting the occupants and the neighbor for taking care of the occupants through this tragic time in their lives.

“This is what community is all about.”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday snow totals
Light snow possible tonight and Monday but a bigger system could come Thursday
Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, Winter Storm Watch for Thursday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Team Northern News Now at Duluth Polar Plunge
Northern News Now team participates in Duluth Polar Plunge
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man

Latest News

Duluth Sport Show
Duluth Sport Show
Northern News Now Sunday night video forecast
Hundreds roam the variety of different outdoor vendors
Businesses new and old find success over Duluth Sport Show weekend
Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, Winter Storm Watch for Thursday