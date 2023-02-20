Passerby saves lives of 2 people, dog in Hibbing house fire Sunday

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A passing civilian saved the lives of the occupants and their dog from house fire in Hibbing.

According to the Hibbing Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire Sunday night.

A passerby saw flames coming from the eves in the front of the house and called 911.

The civilian also woke up the house’s two occupants, which led them to evacuate safely, saving their lives and their dog.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire and then declared a working structure fire.

They were able to put water on the fire from the outside of the home while switching to fight the fire from the inside.

Authorities say the fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the attic.

There were no injuries reported to either civilians or firefighters.

Due to the fire being in the attic, damages increased because of water runoff into the entire home.

The fire is estimated to have caused $85,000 in damages.

Crews believed the cause to be electrical but it is still under investigation by the Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau.

The Hibbing Fire Department wants to thank the civilian passerby for their selfless act of alerting the occupants and the neighbor for taking care of the occupants through this tragic time in their lives.

“This is what community is all about.”

