Packer’s Tailgate Tour coming to Superior, Ashland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Packers fans in the Northland will have a chance to visit with players this April.

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced their “Packers Tailgate Tour” is coming to Northern and Western Wisconsin from April 11-15.

Players will travel from Green Bay to Western and Northern Wisconsin, visiting with fans and thanking them for their support.

The event will feature current and alumni Packers players, with current players Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins, and Romeo Doubs along with alumni players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, and Davon House. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will also join the bus with the players.

The Packers Tailgate Tour has planned stops in:

Eau Claire on April 11

Superior on April 12

Ashland on April 13

Minocqua on April 14

Green Bay on April 15

The touring party will visit schools, hospitals, businesses, retirement homes, event venues, and community centers to meet fans and present donations and giveaway items.

The Packers are working with a variety of locations and nonprofits throughout the area to coordinate visits and fundraising opportunities.

The tour will also be stopping by the below public events, which are available for ticketed guests to attend:

Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire will host a fundraising event at the Lismore Hotel on April 11, open to VIP ticketed guests from 5-5:50 p.m. and from 6-7:30 p.m. for general admission. The event will include food, activities, a live auction and a Q&A with the Packers. VIP guests will have the opportunity to mingle and take photos with the Packers Tailgate Tour crew. More information and tickets are available at Bolton Refuge House’s website

Details for the Superior visit were not immediately released.

Ashland High School will be hosting Oredocker Fun Night at 6 p.m. on April 13, with family-friendly activities, entertainment, and a Q&A with the Packers. Tickets for $10 each are available at this link

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods will be hosting a Great Futures benefit event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Lakeland Aviation of Minocqua Airport. The evening will include activities, food and drinks, door prizes, a silent auction, music, and a Q&A with the Packers. To purchase tickets, please visit this site . Sponsorship opportunities are also available, which include VIP passes for a meet and greet with the Packers. For more information, contact Tammy Walrath at: tammyw@bgcnorthwoods.org or 715-627-1389 ext. 7.

Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Wisconsin ReStore will be hosting a photo opportunity with the Packers Tailgate Tour participants from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. Photos will be available in exchange for $20 donations at 908 Lincoln St., Rhinelander, Wis.

In addition to these, scheduled appearances, the tour will make surprise stops along the way as the schedule allows.

