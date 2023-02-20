Life House to host 3rd annual ‘Bloody Mary Battle’ to raise money for local youth

Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Awards will be handed out
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Life House is hosting the 3rd annual “Twin Ports Bloody Mary Battle and Brunch” to raise money to support the local youth connected to the Life House.

Guest mixologists from local bars and restaurants will craft sample-size Bloody Marys for participants to enjoy from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at Clyde Iron Works.

There will be two competitions: Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice Awards.

Participants will have their Bloody Marys with a beer snit from local breweries.

Brunch will be served by Clyde Iron Works.

There will also be a live performance from “New Salty Dog” throughout the event.

Bloody Marys in the battle will be from Duluth Grill, Ledge Rock Grill, New Scenic Café, Sir Benedicts Tavern, Pizza Luce, The Apostle Supper Club, The Boreal House, Grand Superior Grill, and The Breeze Inn.

Beer snits will be available from Ursa Minor Brewing, Hoops Brewing, Bent Paddle Brewing, and Blacklist Brewing.

“We are grateful for all the businesses coming to be part of this event and New Salty Dog for sharing their musical gift with us all,” said Executive Director Jordon Eunison-Chisti. “This is a fun event to bring people together, learn about Life House and raise money for our work with youth and young families in our community.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit Life House, a Duluth-based nonprofit that provides comprehensive services for youth ages 14-24, who are unstably housed and/or navigating various challenges in life.

Tickets are available for this event and can be purchased here, or text ‘Life House’ to 243725.

