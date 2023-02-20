Join Northern News Now for American Birkebeiner coverage

Live starting at 4:00pm Friday February 24
Northern News Now American Birkebeiner 2023 Live Newscast
Northern News Now American Birkebeiner 2023 Live Newscast(KBJR)
By Matt McConico
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Join Northern News Now on Friday, February 24 for coverage of the American Birkebeiner live from Hayward, Wisconsin.

We’re live on CBS 3 at 4:00pm and 6:30pm, and KBJR 6 at 5:00pm and 6:00pm.

We’ll have many live guests and stories from those that make The Birkie a great event.

Some of those stories include the future of the Telemark property, a Senior athlete making sure the younger generation develops a love for cross country skiing, a group having lots of fun with the event which has become the focus of a documentary plus many other stories!

You can see our stories on-line at: https://www.northernnewsnow.com/community/birkie/.

