Former Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs dead at 95

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The family of Billy Joe “Red” McCombs, former Minnesota Vikings owner and businessman, confirmed Monday he has died at the age of 95.

In a statement from the family in a Facebook post, he died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Sunday.

McCombs owned the Vikings from 1998 until he sold the team to Zygi and Mark Wilf for $600 million in 2005.

During his time owning the team, the Vikings went to two NFC Championship games.

His decision to sell the NFL team was due to the inability to get a new stadium built in Minnesota.

The #Vikings are saddened by the passing of former team owner Red McCombs. pic.twitter.com/GciunVy68C — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 20, 2023

“The Minnesota Vikings are saddened by the passing of former team owner Red McCombs. Red embodied his famous “Purple Pride” phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005,” the team wrote in a statement. “While Red had a clear passion for sports, it was evident what he loved the most were his children and grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McCombs family during this difficult time. We will be forever grateful for Red and Charline’s contributions to the Vikings.”

McCombs was also a former owner of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets.

