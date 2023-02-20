FIRST ALERT: Snow for our Monday, with even more possible later this week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Snow showers will fill in across the region through our Monday morning. For the most part, the morning commute should be ok. The same cannot be said for this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid 20s across the region with those snow showers overhead. Winds are out of the west northwest between 5-10 MPH and at times gusting upwards of 20 MPH. All said and done, most are generally looking at 3-6″ of new with some locally higher amounts. The International Border will see lesser totals generally between 2-4″. Snow will wind down tonight, as temperatures fall back onto either side of the zero degree mark.

Tuesday: Tuesday looks mainly quiet to start with the possibility of some sunshine through the morning hours. A few more clouds will fill in through the afternoon again, there is the possibility of some across the southern half of our area but accumulations look to remain rather light. Temperatures climb into the teens above zero with winds out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday looks mostly cloudy for the vast majority of the day with opportunity for some snow across the southern half of the area through the afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday climb into teens above zero. Winds are out of the northwest between 15-20 MPH. The potentially bigger system begins to enter our region Wednesday night through Thursday.

Coming up: We are tracking a large Colorado Low that could impact the region Wednesday night-Thursday. Some across the southern half of the area could be talking about over a foot of new snow. Keep it on Northern News Now for updates as we get closer.

