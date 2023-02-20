FIRST ALERT: Snow for our Monday, with even more possible later this week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Today: Snow showers will fill in across the region through our Monday morning. For the most part, the morning commute should be ok. The same cannot be said for this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid 20s across the region with those snow showers overhead. Winds are out of the west northwest between 5-10 MPH and at times gusting upwards of 20 MPH. All said and done, most are generally looking at 3-6″ of new with some locally higher amounts. The International Border will see lesser totals generally between 2-4″. Snow will wind down tonight, as temperatures fall back onto either side of the zero degree mark.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday looks mainly quiet to start with the possibility of some sunshine through the morning hours. A few more clouds will fill in through the afternoon again, there is the possibility of some across the southern half of our area but accumulations look to remain rather light. Temperatures climb into the teens above zero with winds out of the northwest between 5-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday looks mostly cloudy for the vast majority of the day with opportunity for some snow across the southern half of the area through the afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday climb into teens above zero. Winds are out of the northwest between 15-20 MPH. The potentially bigger system begins to enter our region Wednesday night through Thursday.

Coming up: We are tracking a large Colorado Low that could impact the region Wednesday night-Thursday. Some across the southern half of the area could be talking about over a foot of new snow. Keep it on Northern News Now for updates as we get closer.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday snow totals
Light snow possible tonight and Monday but a bigger system could come Thursday
Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, Winter Storm Watch for Thursday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Team Northern News Now at Duluth Polar Plunge
Northern News Now team participates in Duluth Polar Plunge
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man

Latest News

Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, Winter Storm Watch for Thursday
Monday snow totals
Light snow possible tonight and Monday but a bigger system could come Thursday
FEB. 17, PM WEATHER
FEB. 17, PM WEATHER
By Monday night, two clipper lows may deliver 2-5" of snow to a wide swath of the Northland
Saturday will be sunny but Sunday will be a different story with clouds and a snow chance