First Alert: Larger storm arrives before the end of the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: There will continue to be snow showers through the afternoon. The snow will be diminishing from west to east after 8pm. Overnight there will be decreasing clouds with breezy northwest winds. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero, with some teens below zero in far Northern Minnesota.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: Tuesday we will start with partly cloudy skies, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the teens with northwest winds 5-10mph. There will be a chance of some light snow showers in Central Minnesota, but the rest of us will be mostly dry other than some flurries. Overnight there will be cloudy skies and single digits above and below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by increasing clouds. Winds will be ramping up out of the northeast 10-20mph. This will bring some lake effect snow to the Head of The Lake and South Shore. Highs will be in the teens with lake-effect snow continuing into the overnight.

THURSDAY: The big storm arrives on Thursday. We will see the snow moving in from the south after midnight and continue north into Thursday morning. The winds will be northeast 10-20mph gusting to 50mph at times, especially near the lake. Near white-out conditions will be possible. Travel will become difficult, in not impossible in some areas, especially the further south you live. Right now the heaviest snow, up to 24″, will be mostly south of our region. However, there is still time for new model runs and forecast changes, so stay tuned.

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

WX GFX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.