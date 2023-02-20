First Alert: Lake effect snow possible leading up to Thursdays bigger system

Today: Today we will start with partly cloudy skies, but will see increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the teens with northwest winds 5-10 MPH. Winds out the northwest means South Shore Lake effect remains possible. Some could pick up an additional 3-5″. There will be a chance of some light snow in Central Minnesota. Overnight there will be cloudy skies as temperatures fall back onto either side of the zero degree mark.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by increasing clouds. Winds will be ramping up out of the northeast 10-20 MPH. This will bring some lake effect snow to the Head of The Lake and South Shore. Highs will be in the teens with lake-effect snow continuing into the overnight.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Thursday: The big storm arrives Wednesday night into Thursday from south to north. We will see the snow moving in from the south around midnight Wednesday night and continue northward through Thursday morning. The winds will be northeast 10-20mph gusting to 50mph at times, especially near the lake. Near white-out and blizzard conditions will be possible. Travel will become difficult, in not impossible in some areas, especially the further south you live. The further south you go is also where the heaviest of the snow will be. Portions of of our area could see over a foot while the Twin Cites and Central Wisconsin could see nearly 2 feet!

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

