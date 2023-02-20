Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday snow totals
Light snow possible tonight and Monday but a bigger system could come Thursday
Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, Winter Storm Watch for Thursday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Team Northern News Now at Duluth Polar Plunge
Northern News Now team participates in Duluth Polar Plunge
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Bloody Marys
Life House to host 3rd annual ‘Bloody Mary Battle’ to raise money for local youth
Spirit Mountain
Spirit Mountain offering discounted tickets to Duluth residents for ‘Spirit Loves Duluth Days’
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times