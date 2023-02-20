Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday snow totals
Light snow possible tonight and Monday but a bigger system could come Thursday
Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, Winter Storm Watch for Thursday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Team Northern News Now at Duluth Polar Plunge
Northern News Now team participates in Duluth Polar Plunge
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkey, Syria
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
‘Debt avalanche’ method effective for those with multiple creditors