Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday

Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday
Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday(Paul Carpenter)
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A scary afternoon for a pilot in Carlton County, who had to land a plane on a frozen lake Saturday.

According to authorities, a home-built aircraft lost part of its landing gear taking off from Fredenberg township.

The pilot knew the landing gear broke off and was planning to conduct an emergency landing at the Cloquet airport, but instead determined the safest place to land would be on Big Lake.

Authorities said the pilot was the only occupant of the plane and did not sustain any injuries, neither did any of the emergency workers.

First responders from several police and fire departments were able to assist with the emergency landing.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police department will continue to investigate the crash along with the FAA and the NTSB.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man
Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace Bakery to close after 27 years of business
Proposed bill would ban future sale of fuel-powered lawn, garden equipment in Minnesota
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Grand jury indicts 2 Duluth men for drug trafficking conspiracy

Latest News

Team Northern News Now at Duluth Polar Plunge
Northern News Now team participates in Duluth Polar Plunge
Northern News Now Polar Plunge!
Northern News Now Does the Polar Plunge
The Northern News Now Saturday night video forecast
Monday snow totals
Light snow likely to end the weekend but a bigger system is still slated for Thursday