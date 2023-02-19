Pilot makes emergency landing on Big Lake Saturday

PERCH LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A scary afternoon for a pilot in Carlton County, who had to land a plane on a frozen lake Saturday.

According to authorities, a home-built aircraft lost part of its landing gear taking off from Fredenberg township.

The pilot knew the landing gear broke off and was planning to conduct an emergency landing at the Cloquet airport, but instead determined the safest place to land would be on Big Lake.

Authorities said the pilot was the only occupant of the plane and did not sustain any injuries, neither did any of the emergency workers.

First responders from several police and fire departments were able to assist with the emergency landing.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Police department will continue to investigate the crash along with the FAA and the NTSB.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.