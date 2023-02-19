Northern News Now team participates in Duluth Polar Plunge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Taking a plunge in Lake Superior on a warm summer day can be quite chilly, but how about taking a plunge in the Great Lake in the middle of winter?

Saturday was the Duluth Polar Plunge!

The Polar Plunge on Park Point raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

In its 21-year history, the Duluth Polar Plunge has raised more than $2.5 million.

Over 600 people plunged into Lake Superior Saturday, including a team from Northern News Now!

12 of our brave staff members teamed up and raised $3181.

Shoutout to Heidi Stang, Kendall Jarboe, Natalie Grant, Jamie Paquette, Mitchell Zimmermann, Jane Nicholson, Larissa Milles, Peter Kvietkauskas, Ben Lewer, Bobby Lean, Joey Swanson and Nick Canell.

In total, Duluth Polar Plunge participants raised over $163,000 in 2023!

