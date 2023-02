DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 11 Bulldogs hosted Bemidji State for their Senior Day game.

A 40-point performance from senior Brooke Olson helped the Bulldogs to and 84-62 win over the Beavers.

Senior Day win in the books✍️



FINAL

UMD 84

BSU 62#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/H9tqH8XgAB — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) February 18, 2023

Another Bulldog three pointer



P.S Brooke Olson has just beat her career high as she scored her 40th point of the night!



📺My9 Sports#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/nHdEX5ncFO — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) February 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.