First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Monday, another snowy system likely Thursday

By Dave Anderson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: Tonight, a second Alberta Clipper will be a little more potent than the one that breezed by Saturday night. This one will bring a fair amount of snow on Monday so a Winter Weather Advisory will affect us all except for Gogebic County. 4-7″ inches of snow may fall. Tuesday takes a sunny break but a bigger Colorado low still looks likely for Wednesday night and Thursday. Moderate to heavy snow could fall by Friday morning. Temperature trends fall through Friday but should return towards normal by next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The latest clipper low to go on an excursion near the Canadian border will flesh out into a 90% for snow overnight. Low temperature should drop to near 5 above. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

Winter Weather Advisory for Monday
Winter Weather Advisory for Monday(KBJR)

MONDAY: It will be cloudy and windy with a 90% chance for 4-7″ of snow for most towns. Up norther and down south, though, totals could be a little lower. The afternoon high will be 25 which is close to normal. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday
Most locations could get 4-7" of snow on Monday(KBJR)

TUESDAY: High pressure slips in for a day to give us a mostly sunny sky. The morning low will be 3. The afternoon high will hit 15. The wind will be NW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: A moisture laden Colorado low will move up from the southwest beginning Wednesday to make for a 70% chance for moderate to heavy snow on Thursday. Behind that low, arctic air will conquer us on Friday with a low of -10 and a high of only 12. But, warmer air will already waft out way for next weekend.

The week ahead starts with a moderate snowfall with a heavier round possible Thursday
The week ahead starts with a moderate snowfall with a heavier round possible Thursday(KBJR)

