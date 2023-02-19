Businesses new and old find success over Duluth Sport Show weekend

DULUTH, MN. -- DULUTH, MN. -- Businesses new and old are calling the four-day stretch of the Duluth Sport Show at the DECC a success.

“We have been bombarded with people here and have taken a number of orders already,” said Wayne Smith, the head of marketing and sales for WedgeTop.

Although hundreds of shoppers roaming the over 150 vendors saw some recognizable brands, they also got a taste of some that were brand new.

“Today, this show, this is when we came to market,” Smith said.

WedgeTop, a Duluth business offering a new style of pontoon covers, launched their product just this weekend.

Selling over 10 WedgeTops in just a few days.

“It was fantastic the response we got, but the other side of the coin is that we don’t know if we are ready for this much business right now,” said Smith.

The Duluth Sport Show brings opportunities for new businesses to get on the map.

“When I first came here, I sold hundreds of dogs, now I sell for the future,” said John Besek, the owner of Royalty British Kennel. “People grab my card to call me a month from now, two months from now, a year from now.”

For older businesses like the Royalty British Kennel, which has been attending the Sport Show for the last 16 years, it’s a chance to meet customers before business picks up in the warmer seasons.

“People primarily buy their dogs in the Spring,” said Besek. “I sell in the Summer and Winter, but people primarily come in the Spring.”

Whether the business is new or old, vendors continue to keep coming back for the years ahead.

“It’s probably going to kick off more,” said Smith. “We already had a dealer come and talk to us about hooking up with Sea Legs, and we said okay we will do that, but we have to focus on the orders we got today.”

The Duluth Sport Show ended at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

