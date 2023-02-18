Trail by Trail: Hibbing, Hayward, Cable

The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association is looking for more volunteers.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hibbing, MN- The Minnesota DNR is looking for feedback on a proposed trail. The Northern Traxx ATV Club and the City of Chisholm are requesting grant-in-aid funding for a trail connecting Hibbing and the Alborn-Pengilly Railroad Trail in Lavell Township. The Minnesota Off-Highway Vehicle Trails Assistance Program helps develop trails at the request of clubs, with support from local government sponsors. The proposed trail, known as the Hibbing to Alborn ATV Trail, would be an 18-mile connection following 12 miles of public roads and nearly six miles of abandoned railroads.

Hayward, WI- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association, or CAMBA, is looking for more volunteers. They are looking to improve the Trail Stewardship Program and will need more recruits. The group plans to put together a calendar of volunteer trail work days and wants input on the best way to create it. They’ll be asking questions like, what days and times work for people, as well as how likely they are to volunteer more than one day.

Trail Report: American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

This week we received some rain which didn’t hurt the trails too badly thanks to the cold temps the next day. Our groomers have been out grooming and getting ready for the American Birkebeiner next week! The trail will be closing on Sunday 2/19 @11:59pm for the week to prepare for the American Birkebeiner events. Enjoy the temps and great skiing over the weekend!

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send us a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland.

