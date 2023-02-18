Rails can’t solve Patriots zone, lose tough 7AA matchup 46-30

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a rematch of last year’s section 7AA girl’s basketball semifinal matchup, the Pequot Lakes Patriots beat the Proctor Rails 46-30.

The Rails couldn’t get much going on the offensive end in the first half only scoring seven points, digging themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of.

Up next for the Rails is a game against Duluth Denfeld tomorrow at 12 p.m.

