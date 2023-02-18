Proctor’s Madison Walsh and Blake Imhoff sign National Letters of Intent

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday morning, coaches, family and friends gathered to support Madison Walsh and Blake Imhoff as they announced where they will continue their academic and athletic careers in this Fall.

Walsh signed her letter of intent to play softball at UMD and Imhoff signed his letter with University of Minnesota Morris to play baseball.

“Growing up in Duluth it’s always been a dream of mine to play for the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs so getting the opportunity to play for them- I just had to jump on that opportunity. Being at Proctor it’s really helped shape the kind of player I am today. Stepping into that leadership role on the mound I think it will really help me for college,” said Walsh.

“It’s kind of a little further away and being here at Proctor is small and I think being around the same type of body is going to be nice. Being at Proctor has helped me a lot. We’ve had a lot of great coaches and they’ve helped me kind of shape who I am and who I am on the field and be more of a leader and so I think that will help me when I get to college,” said Imoff.

