Ojibwe Winter Games share traditions at UMD

By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It was a day full of tradition outside at the rock pond at UMD’s Bagely Nature Center.

The Ojibwe Winter Games made a return to the Center’s rock pond after coming to the campus last year.

The games featured traditional events such as “hoop and spear” and “snow snake.”

Participants could also learn to use an atlatl, a traditional spear-throwing tool used all over the world that goes back 60,000 years.

For organizers, it was a chance to share part of Ojibwe culture and community.

”It’s good to preserve tradition, and there is always a life lesson to be learned with these games,” said Phillip Savage, 13 Moons Coordinator.

There was also an opportunity to learn about trapping and furs from the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commissioners. They brought pelts and equipment for demonstration.

For more information about the Ojibwe Winter Games, you can visit their website.

