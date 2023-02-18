Light snow likely to end the weekend but a bigger system is still slated for Thursday

WEATHER STORY: An Alberta Clipper will cough up a trace to an inch of snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. Another clipper with a little more punch will drop 2-5″ on us on Monday. We are still tracking a bigger Colorado low for late Wednesday and Thursday. It looks nearly certain we’ll get something out of it but grand totals aren’t within grasp yet. In terms that are still vague for the moment, it looks like a moderate to heavy snowfall for all our zones. Temperature trends this week will start mild and finish with a taste of the arctic.

Click above for the video forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: Our first clipper lurking near the Canadian border will bust out a 30% chance for a trace to an inch of snow. The inch may fall close to the border. The rest of us get the trace. Low temps will be near 20 above. The wind will be S 5-10 mph.

A clipper could deliver light snow Saturday night and early Sunday (KBJR)

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: We will be between lows so the sky will be cloudy even if the lighter snows take a multi-hour break. The afternoon high will be shooting towards 30 again for everyone. The normal is near 25. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

Monday snow totals (KBJR)

MONDAY: The second clipper will hold a 90% chance for paying off with 2-5″ of snow for most locations. The morning low will be close to 5. The high will hit 25. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: Tuesday will be cool but calm. Then, the Colorado low may drag plenty of Gulf moisture towards us so the chance for the moderate to heavy snow may run odds of 30-70%. Friday will be a day for shoveling and snow-blowing while the temperatures return towards arctic level. That will break at least a little towards the warmer side next Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow could strike Thursday (kbjr)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.