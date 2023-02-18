House passes bill to guarantee earned sick pay for almost 1 million workers

ST PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Right now almost one million workers in Minnesota aren’t able to take a sick day with pay if they become ill.

That may change soon if some new legislation coming out of St. Paul becomes law.

Thursday was a big night for DFL Representative Liz Olson of Duluth.

A bill expanding access to earned sick and safe time she authored passed the Minnesota House.

Under the legislation, workers would earn one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked.

“So that means, you’d have to work for six weeks, full time, and then you would earn one day,” said Rep. Olson.

According to Olson, the problem is impacting some of the state’s most vulnerable workers.

“The 900,000 Minnesotans are typically women, people of color, low wage workers, they’re the people that really need this that don’t aren’t covered in these, these situations,” Rep. Olson said.

She’s been working on the effort for three years.

And this type of legislation is not untested, as four cities including Duluth already have a similar policy.

Tony Bronson with Grandma’s Restaurant says when earned sick time became law in Duluth, it wasn’t a huge change.

“We already had a PTO program that kind of covered us as far as that went. So our adjustment wasn’t that big at the time,” said Tony Bronson, Director of Business Development for Grandma’s Restaurant Company.

Though he’s against business mandates from the government, paid sick leave has worked out well at Grandma’s.

“The program that was put into place has been, I think, a positive one for our employees as well as for us,” Bronson said.

But some argue it won’t be good news for all businesses.

“It’s a massive attack on our job creators in Minnesota. I mean, it’s another unfunded business mandate,” said Rep. Spencer Igo, a Republican representing Wabana Township.

According to Rep. Igo, his party wants tax cuts for businesses and for business owners to decide if they can pay for sick leave.

“If we found a way to cut taxes with the $18 billion surplus we have that would directly put more money into employer’s pockets, jobs providers’ pockets, that’s how they could provide it on a one-on-one basis,” said Rep. Igo.

He said this is yet another DFL policy that may scare off companies from operating in Minnesota.

“We can’t keep pushing business out and expect our state to thrive,” said Rep. Igo.

Olson said the bill is working its way through the senate and it’s likely Governor Walz would sign it into law if it passes.

For more information about the bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.