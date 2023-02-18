Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, next week, according to a tweet on Friday from his son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Breaking News: Trump will visit East Palestine, Ohio next week,” Trump Jr. wrote. “If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void.”

The visit from the 45th president, who previously announced his presidential bid for 2024, comes after it was announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would head to the area for public health testing at the direction of the Biden administration.

The train, containing the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, derailed on Feb. 3. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation notice on Feb. 5.

Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar owners launching new eatery in Island Lake
Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar owners launching new eatery near Island Lake
TheWedgeTop
Duluth inventor to show off new creation at Duluth Sport Show
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace Bakery to close after 27 years of business

Latest News

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Trail by Trail: Hibbing, Hayward, Cable
Trail by Trail: Hibbing, Hayward, Cable
The 15th Annual Ikidarod
‘Ikidarod’ race teaches Duluth 2nd graders about sled dogs
‘Ikidarod’ race teaches Duluth 2nd graders about sled dogs - clipped version