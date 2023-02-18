Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar owners launching new eatery in Island Lake
Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar owners launching new eatery near Island Lake
TheWedgeTop
Duluth inventor to show off new creation at Duluth Sport Show
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace Bakery to close after 27 years of business

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
Trail by Trail: Hibbing, Hayward, Cable
Trail by Trail: Hibbing, Hayward, Cable
The 15th Annual Ikidarod
‘Ikidarod’ race teaches Duluth 2nd graders about sled dogs
‘Ikidarod’ race teaches Duluth 2nd graders about sled dogs - clipped version