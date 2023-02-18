Chisholm community grieves loss of local young man

By Ben Lewer and Cara Kopp
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - Earlier this month, the city of Chisholm was shocked by the sudden death of a young man.

Jaylen Kade Coward was just 15 years old when he passed away in his sleep in early February. He was known throughout the community for his goofy spirit and loving heart.

“He would randomly come out of his room and give me a hug and say ‘I love you, Mom,’ and just go back into his room and do his own thing. He had a sweet side too, he really loved all of his family,” said Lindsey, Jaylen’s mother.

Now, friends and community members are rallying around the family to help them through this difficult time.

Friends of the Cowards set up a GoFundMe to support the grieving family.

“I’ve been living here over 26 years,” said Jaylen’s father, Nathanial. “I know a lot of people, small town, everybody knows everybody. It was really good to see that people were willing to help that way. I was shocked, but I’m glad they did it.”

That GoFundMe has now raised more than $10,000.

The Coward family was touched by the outpouring of sympathy.

“Even at the funeral, it was people from different walks of life. You think of anyone and they were there,” said Lindsey.

The cause of Jaylen’s death is still unknown

You can find the GoFundMe for the Coward Family at this link.

