Wisconsin recognizes school bus drivers during annual week-long event

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsin School Bus Driver Appreciation Week recognizes the brave men and women who transport kids to and from school each day.

The annual week-long event shines a spotlight on those who drive the nearly 15,000 big yellow buses out on the road each morning and afternoon.

In Superior, some drivers, like Ashley Gustafson, love the job.

“You really get a connection with the kids,” Gustafson said. “I mean, I have kids that sit and chat with me the whole ride and tell me so many things and it’s just, it’s fun, it’s really rewarding.”

She has been driving a Superior School District bus for about three years now, leaving an office job behind.

“I was like, you know what, I’m ready for something different,” she said.

Gustafson said the job isn’t always easy, but she tries to make it fun.

“I usually like to play my music and stuff,” she said. “And in the afternoon, I’m playing, you know, rock music and stuff.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently made a change to their requirement for bus drivers.

According to the department, they are waiving certain portions of their test that has applicant identify parts of the engine, until November 2024.

They hope to attract more drivers with the change.

