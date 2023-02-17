Weekend will start with a warm up with light snow possible Sunday and Monday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Tonight there will be mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of some light flurries across the International Border, but accumulations will be minimal. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with breezy WSW winds 5-15mph.

cloudier and warmer conditions return for Friday night (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with light southwest winds. Overnight there will be increasing clouds.

Saturday will be semi-cloudy but plenty mild (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of scattered flurries. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 10-15mph. New snow will be less than a half inch for most areas. The International Border could see an inch or so.

two small lows will bring chances for light snows Friday night, Sunday and Monday (KBJR)

MONDAY: A clipper system is expected to hit the region on Monday. There will be a chance of 2-5″ of snow with this system, so plan on some snow-covered roads. Timing is still tough to pin down, but it looks like it will mostly impact the region in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 20′s and upper teens.

light snow possible Sunday and Monday, bigger system might hit next Thursday (KBJR)

