Warmer weekend ahead

Friday: Our Friday we will start with mostly sunny skies overhead but will feature increasing clouds through the day. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with breezy southwest winds between 10-20 MPH. Tonight, there is the opportunity for some light snow showers across the Northland. Accumulations look to be less than .5″ for mot. Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Saturday: Saturday features the return of above average temperatures. With partly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead highs will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Sunday could feature another shot at light snow showers as a clipper system passes through the region. Accumulations look to be less than 1″ at this point. Temperatures Sunday climb into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Coming up: We are tracking a large Colorado Low that could impact the region Wednesday-Thursday next week brining with it a bigger snowy system.. Keep it on Northern News Now for updates as we get closer.

