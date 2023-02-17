Superior School District considers consolidating elementary schools

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Some major changes could be coming to the Superior School District, specifically its elementary schools.

Superior’s district Administrator Amy Starzecki said a recent study showed they’re having capacity issues in their six elementary schools.

Across the board, those buildings are only at 71% capacity, with some having more students than others.

In the last five years, Starzecki said they’ve also had about 300 elementary schoolers leave the district.

On top of that, Starzecki projected an upcoming $4 million budget deficit due to money from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund running out in 2024. And, the district no is longer receiving the COVID dollars they got during the pandemic.

The budget problems and lower enrollment have prompted the district to consider closing one of the elementary schools.

So, they’ve developed a school consolidation advisory committee to study that possibility.

Staff, teachers, and parents will take a look at things like transportation times and class size data and eventually make a recommendation to the school board sometime this spring.

The school board would ultimately have the final say on which elementary school would close.

But, Starzecki says it’s important to note that any changes wouldn’t take effect until the Fall of 2024.

Starzecki said she knows this can be an emotional topic for people, but closing one building would help the district operate more efficiently and better educate students.

She said it’s also good news for all Superior residents, even if you don’t have a student in school right now.

“As a taxpayer in the community, it’s important to understand we’re using our facilities as efficiently as possible,” said Starzecki. “So, when we have a brand-new elementary school in Billings Park that’s running at only 60% capacity, we feel we need to make some adjustments to make sure all of our schools are running at full capacity, or at least fully efficient.”

Starzecki is referring to Cooper Elementary which was just rebuilt several years ago.

But the five others the committee will be looking into are spread out in different neighborhoods all around town.

After a decision is made on closing a building, Starzecki said the next conversation would revolve around re-doing the district’s boundaries This determines which of these elementary schools a student attends.

Starzecki added that due to capacity being un-even at different schools right now, she believes they can close an elementary school without increasing class sizes.

But again, the committee will be looking into that kind of data before making a recommendation.

They hope to have one finalized by April.

