PUC approves Minnesota Power’s Duluth Loop Reliability Project

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Thursday approved Minnesota Power’s Duluth Loop Reliability Project.

According to the PUC, the project includes 14 miles of new transmission lines and upgrades to infrastructure and substations.

This comes as Minnesota Power transitions away from reliance on coal to lower carbon-emitting sources of energy.

Transmission system improvements are necessary to deliver reliable energy.

“It was clear during our discussion that the Duluth area transmission system must be upgraded to maintain a continuous supply of safe and reliable electricity,” said Commissioner John Tuma. “We anticipate seeing a lot more transmission projects across Minnesota over the coming months and years as utilities move toward the requirement to be carbon-free by 2040.”

The Duluth Loop Reliability Project includes:

Approximately 14 miles of new 115 kV transmission line between the Ridgeview, Haines Road, and Hilltop substations

One-mile extension connecting an existing 230 kV transmission line to the Arrowhead substation

Upgrades to the Ridgeview, Hilltop, Haines Road, and Arrowhead substations

Reconfiguration, rebuild, and upgrade to existing transmission lines and communications infrastructure in the project area

At a meeting and open comment period on Thursday, the PUC heard from stakeholders on the environmental impacts possible from the proposed project.

In their decision, the PUC made the following recommendations to ensure enhanced environmental protections are in place:

Complete a Vegetation Management Plan prior to construction

Use wildlife-friendly erosion control measures during construction

Coordinate with the Department of Natural Resources to mitigate impacts to Keene Creek, a designated trout steam, as well as protecting the Blanding’s Turtle

Approved an Independent Third-Party Monitor to oversee compliance with the permit conditions during construction and restoration activities

Construction will begin in 2023 and is anticipated to be operational in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.