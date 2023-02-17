Police: 13-year-old found shot to death in front of church

Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.
Police in Indiana say a 13-year-old boy was found shot to death in front of a church.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (Gray News) - Police in Indiana are investigating a deadly shooting where a teenager has died.

The Gary Police Department reports that officers were called to check the welfare of a person who was lying face down in front of an area church on Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving officers said they found a 13-year-old boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was declared deceased by the coroner.

The department did not immediately identify the boy killed but said its homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact detectives at 219-755-3855.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Rolled car in Duluth Wednesday
DPD: car rolls on 26th Ave. E., take it slow on ‘slick’ roads
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over

Latest News

A train operated by Norfolk Southern, the same operators behind the Ohio derailment, went off...
Norfolk Southern drain derails in Michigan
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant
Superior School District
Superior School District considers consolidating elementary schools
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says