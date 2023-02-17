“Moms Demand Action” calls on Minnesota lawmakers

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America speak at Minnesota Capitol
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America speak at Minnesota Capitol
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the last 10 years, “Moms Demand Actions for Gun Sense in America” has built a network for volunteers and survivors. On Thursday, advocates were at Minnesota’s state capitol to call on state lawmakers.

Minnesota Moms Demand Action returned to St. Paul for its annual Advocacy Day to ask lawmakers to prioritize gun violence prevention in Minnesota.

“Nearly 2,500 hundred Minnesotans have died by guns, and gun violence has been the leading cause of death for children and teens in our state. Those aren’t numbers. They’re children, parents, grandparents, friends, coworkers, classmates, and neighbors,” said Molly Leutz, Chapter Lead for MN Moms Demand Action.

Lawmakers such as Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan spoke out with gun violence prevention advocates in support of passing laws that will reduce gun violence.

Some lawmakers believe two bills will be passed within the year, one to expand criminal background checks for all firearm purchases and another that would allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from dangerous peoples.

To learn more about “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” or join their group, look here.

