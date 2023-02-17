Kids’ fitness event offers chance to learn with local organizations

Let's Move Event
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A free indoor fitness event for kids called “Let’s Move” is coming to the historic St. Louis County Depot Saturday.

From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on February 18, kids from grades K-5 will be able to engage in healthy, fun, indoor activities led by community organizations and businesses.

Activities include:

  • A running relay
  • Obstacle course
  • Ballet
  • Basketball
  • Dance fitness
  • Yoga
  • Activity relay
  • Putting green
  • Football Fun
  • Make your own trail mix
  • Smoothie samplers
  • And more

Demonstrations, info booths, and giveaways will be offered by local organizations.

Kids will have the chance to interact with and learn about organizations like Minnesota Ballet, 4-H, Youth in Action, Girls on the Run, Duluth Huskies, Duluth Community Education, Junior Golf, Stella Marais Academy Football, Salvation Army Rookie Basketball, The Duluth Area Family YMCA, and more.

The day is sponsored by Grandma’s Marathon Young Athletes Foundation.

For more information and updates about “Let’s Move,” you can visit their Facebook event page.

