‘The Guess Who’ to perform at the DECC Symphony Hall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Expect to have a celebration of life, being alive, and thriving in these uncertain times during the DECC’s upcoming concert.

Friday the DECC announced “The Guess Who,” a legendary Canadian band, will be performing on June 30, 2023.

“Kiss the Tiger” and “FenixDion” will also be special guests.

The band had chart-topping hits in the late 60s and early 70s with songs including “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” and “No Time.”

During the course of the band’s career, they have released 11 studio albums and charted 14 Top 40 hit singles, two of which went to number one in the U.S.

“The Guess Who” is best known for their 1970 album, “American Woman,” which hit number one in Canada and number nine in the U.S., with five other albums also hitting the top ten in Canada.

Their fan base has been able to span multiple generations with numerous member changes.

The most recent version of the band is stated to have mastered a wildly entertaining romp through the early hits mixed in with their current creations.

“The Guess Who” will be at the DECC Symphony Hall on June 30, 2023, at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Presale tickets are now on sale here and general sale tickets will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $49 to $79 for the general seats and $99 to $179 for VIPs.

VIP tickets are limited to 30 people.

