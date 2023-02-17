Grand jury indicts 2 Duluth men for drug trafficking conspiracy

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A federal grand jury indicted two Duluth men for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the men are each facing four counts.

According to court documents, from the spring of 2020 through July 2022, Tisco Rondell Cooks, 35, and Cole Alexander Heyn, 25, both from Duluth, allegedly conspired with each other to distribute quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cooks is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Heyn is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Cooks and Heyn are currently in custody and will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Hollenhorst is prosecuting the case.

