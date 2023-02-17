Emotional surprise: $10K check awarded to Sawyer County reporter

By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST
HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - An emotional surprise came at halftime during the Hayward girls’ basketball game on Thursday.

Terrell Boettcher got the surprise of a lifetime: a $10,000 check.

The community raised that money to help support him after he was involved in a serious head-on crash.

A car swerved into his lane back in December when he was on his way to photograph a nativity scene in Stone Lake, Wisconsin.

While another person died, Boettcher was hospitalized for some time.

Having been a reporter for the Sawyer County Record for 40 years, Boettcher is a beloved community member.

He says this surprise was incredible.

At 72, Boettcher’s biggest goal after the crash was just to get back to working at the newspaper.

We are happy to report that “Scoop,” as he is fondly known, is back at it telling stories about the community he loves.

