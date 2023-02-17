Duluth Youth of the Year winner announced at Boys & Girls Club event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Boys & Girls Club member was honored with a special award Thursday night.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Northland held its annual “Youth of the Year” event at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center.

The event is the Boys & Girls Club’s top recognition program that celebrates the achievement of Club teens.

Jakiele Taylor of Denfeld was named Youth of the Year in the Northland for his work in the community and commitment to excellence.

Taylor says earning this award is just another reason to pursue his dreams.

Boys & Girls Club Leaders say it’s special to see their youth receive an honor like this after years of dedication.

“These kids have really come a long way. But this is our way of celebrating them and saying hey we’re here for you and you mean something and you’ve got a bright future,” said Todd Johnson, Boys & Girls Club of the Northland CEO.

To select a winner, a panel of judges was assembled from local community leaders.

This year, judges were Joe Kolar of Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC, Kate Van Daele of Cenovus Energy, and Bobbie Nielsen of Cirrus Aircraft.

They interviewed each nominee and heard their stories in speeches delivered by the candidates.

Taylor will now go on to participate in a state competition with a chance to move on to the national level. The National Youth of the Year receives up to an additional $50,000 scholarship and is inducted by the President of the United States

The Youth of the Year has been an annual event since 1947. The event promotes service to the Club, community and family, academic success, strong moral character, life goals, and the public speaking abilities of the Boys & Girls Clubs members ages 14-18.

Since 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland has been working for youth development in Duluth and the surrounding area. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs is to empower and inspire all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens.

