City by City: Duluth, Chisholm, Arrowhead

Duluth, MN- The Depot is partnering with Grandma’s Marathon and other fitness organizations to host “Let’s Move!” a free indoor active event. Kids in =kindergarten through fifth grade are invited. Other participants include the Duluth Huskies, Minnesota Ballet, Salvation Amy Basketball, Stella Maris Football and more. There will be informational booths and healthy snacks as well. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 18 at the Depot.

Chisholm, MN- The Minnesota Discovery Center and The Reif Arts Council of Grand Rapids have announced a summer partnership to host several outdoor concerts at the amphitheater. The outdoor venue seats 1,600 people and was forged right into the red rock of Minnesota’s Iron Range. Some of this summer’s concerts include a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival and fan-favorite “Hairball” in September. Tickets are now on sale.

Arrowhead, MN- The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council has two updates for Friday, February 17. First, their annual needs assessment survey ends. The survey is a chance for community members to provide feedback on the council’s programs and let them know what they could do differently. Second, they have three grants opening. The Arts Learning Grant, Art Project Grant and Rural & Community Art Project Grants will be available. All applications are due on March 31.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, St. Louis County

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.