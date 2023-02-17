Birkie trail groomer gives update on course conditions

Birkie Trail Groomer T.J. Barnes
Birkie Trail Groomer T.J. Barnes(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Just days away from the start of Birkie Week, cross-country skiers are getting in their final training sessions.

The American Birkebeiner, the largest cross-country ski race in North America, kicks off on Saturday.

Meanwhile, other races and festivities are happening all week long.

A Birkie Trail Groomer gave us an update on how trail conditions were looking on Thursday.

Birkie trails actually had to close Wednesday, February 15 because of all the rain.

They’re back open now, but with the temps well below freezing, it’s icy out there.

The weather, however, is not putting a damper on the excitement.

“We just need the party to come! We’re ready,” said Trail Groomer T.J. Barnes. “Whatever from now until race day, we’ll be good. A little bit of snow can make it prettier. It’s a little dirty with some of the debris down, but people are going to be going to fast having such a good time, they’re not even going to notice that.”

Between the four trail groomers, there’s at least one working out there at all times now until race day.

Our Northern News Now team will be taking our show on the road next Friday, broadcasting from the Birkie finish line!

