DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ashlynne Guenther was just 21 points away from 2,000 career points, she scored 27 to give her 2,006 while her Greyhounds beat the Bluejackets 62-37.

East’s Rachel Hagen scored 16 and needs 16 more to reach 1,000 career points.

