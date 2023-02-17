Amazing Grace Bakery to close after 27 years of business

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After 27 years of serving the community, the Amazing Grace Bakery and Cafe will be closing.

Amazing Grace, located in Canal Park’s DeWitt-Seitz Building, will be closing its doors on Feb. 27.

According to owner Connor Riley, the decision to close was very difficult to make. “The Grace is a family-owned business with deep roots in Duluth. Unfortunately, the pandemic and its aftermath have made closing the right decision.”

After opening its doors in 1995, the Amazing Grace became known as a place for good food, delicious baked goods, and live music.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished at the Grace. We’ve worked tirelessly and creatively as we’ve adapted to incredible changes in the past few years, and managed to have a lot of fun doing it,” said Riley.

The Grace has built a significant wholesale business for its baked goods, established a small grocery to allow it to remain open during the pandemic, and continued to serve up food and live music.

They will be hosting a concert on Feb. 25, and a “Last Hurrah” Open Mic Night on Feb. 26 to give customers a chance to say goodbye.

However, plans are in the works to provide a subscription service for Amazing Grace’s popular sourdough bread.

“As sad as closing is, we have so much to be thankful for: our amazing staff, our local vendors, farmers, and roasters, and the many musicians who filled this space with their melodies,” stated Riley. “We are especially grateful to our loyal customers over the years, who created the community which has always made the Grace a special place. Our motto remains as true as ever: be brave, be kind, don’t eat bad bread.”

