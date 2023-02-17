5-year-old killed in sledding accident, police say

A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding...
A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.(Jukhu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (Gray News) – A 5-year-old in Iowa was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a car in a sledding accident, police said.

According to the Pella Police Department, the child entered the roadway on a sled after coming down a hill near an intersection, and the child was struck by a Ford F-150.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and transported the child to the Pella Regional Health Center.

Sadly, the 5-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the child and all those involved in the incident,” police said in a press release.

Pella police said Iowa State Patrol is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

No further information was given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar owners launching new eatery in Island Lake
Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar owners launching new eatery near Island Lake
TheWedgeTop
Duluth inventor to show off new creation at Duluth Sport Show
Bent Paddle Cann-A-Lounge + Market
Bent Paddle opening Cannabis Beverage Lounge and To-Go Market Thursday
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota woman sentenced to life for 6-year-old son’s death

Latest News

A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified documents
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths