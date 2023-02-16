UP200 pivots after race cancelation, debuts new event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday evening the sounds of mushing dogs will be replaced with live music and entertainment in downtown Marquette after UP200 organizers have pivoted.

The ‘Festival of the Sled Dog’ will celebrate the importance of the races to the Marquette community.

The races are canceled this year because there is not enough snow on the trails.

“Safety is our top priority,” U.P. Sled Dog Association President Darlene Walch said. “These people have very high-end athletic dogs, they have been training for months, this is not their only race event, and they can’t afford to have injured dogs. Running on hard packed ice like that is very hard.”

Instead, the festival will have live music, entertainment and some race staples.

“We are going to have demos, we are going to have dogs, we are going to set the start gate up; it is basically going to be a mini downtown along with rule number one party,” UP200 Board Member Ross Anthony said. “I don’t think anyone should miss it.”

The festival will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday night on West Washington Street between Front and Fourth Streets.

Third coast pizzeria is still moving forward with its plans Friday night.

“We are still going to do a warming party, anytime for a celebration is a good time,” Third Coast Pizzeria Owner Bryan French said. “We are going to try and promote our neighbors and we are doing $4 local drafts.”

Ore Dock Brewing Company is also trying to keep spirits high.

“We are still going to have one of our favorite bands the Brothers Quinn,” Ore Dock Brewing Company Brand Manager Kris Wierenga said. “They are going to be playing upstairs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and we are super excited to have them, rock out and hopefully lots of people are still going to be coming out and enjoying themselves this weekend.”

Grand Marais has also created a Winterfest for Saturday afternoon, in place of the normal turnaround point for the race.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the cancelation of the UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 20 due to trail conditions, the Upper Peninsula Dog Sled Association, with the help of their sponsors, have announced the Festival of the Sled Dog.

The festival is a new family-friendly event happening at 7p.m. on W. Washington Street between Front and Fourth Streets.

“While we are disappointed that the weather did not cooperate with this year’s running of the dog sled races, we will still come together as a community and celebrate what the UP200 means to the region,” said Ross Anthony, UPDSA board member. “We will have an event to remember.”

Snow will be brought in and a short track will be created on Washington Street. Several mushers will be there with their teams. A sledding hill will be created on Third Street from Washington down to the Marquette Commons. With the addition of Double Trouble Entertainment as a sponsor, the event will also feature music, food and games for all.

Additionally, the NMU and Michigan Tech mushing clubs are teaming up to provide dog sled rides thanks to the valiant effort of Oberstar Inc. by bringing in fresh snow for all to enjoy.

“NMU is proud to partner with the UP Sled Dog Association and pivot to the Festival of the Sled Dog,” said Derek Hall, chief marketing officer at NMU. “The unusual weather will not stop us from celebrating our community and connections across the UP.”

Another pivot is happening in Grand Marais. Traditionally the turnaround spot for the UP200, organizers have created Winterfest on Saturday in Grand Marais

