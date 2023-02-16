UMD Women’s Hockey team ‘working on what the final legacy will be’

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While this weekend marks the No.8 UMD women’s hockey teams’ final regular season series, this is definitely not their season finale.

There’s plenty of hockey left for this team to play as they will play host in the WCHA playoffs next weekend. First things first, UMD’s next task welcomes Bemidji State on the road this weekend. Despite the Beavers sitting at the bottom of the barrel in the league, a top pillar for this Bulldog team all season long has been centered on leaving a legacy.

On Wednesday, head coach Maura Crowell said as they approach these important games this weekend, they need to keep getting better as they keep working towards their ultimate goal.

“I think experience is where we will shine here in the next few weeks because as the pressure goes up and the games become more important and every shift feels like it’s really important, I think we have a locker room full of people who have been there before, so maintaining composure and not getting too high or too low,” said Crowell.

“I think what matters is our preparation, our routines. That should be the same no matter what and I think that helps with that consistency of not making a game bigger than it is or smaller than it is but locking it in every time we hit the ice,” added WCHA Goaltender of the week, Emma Soderberg.

If the Bulldogs get the road sweep; it will mark Crowell’s 150th win at UMD. Puck drops on Friday at 3 pm and Saturday at 2 pm in Bemidji.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Hermantown Hockey Arena
New Hermantown hockey arena to bear ‘NorthStar Ford’ name

Latest News

Bulldogs prepare for Denver
Sandelin praises productive rookie class
FILE - United States' Jessie Diggins competes during the women's 10km classic cross-country...
Minnesota to host 1st World Cup XC ski event in US since ‘01
61-57
East seals the deal at home over Cloquet while Northwestern drops first conference match-up in 34 games
4-1 victory
Hermantown snags 12th conference title in 13 seasons with Grand Rapids win