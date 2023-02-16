UMD Women’s Hockey team ‘working on what the final legacy will be’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While this weekend marks the No.8 UMD women’s hockey teams’ final regular season series, this is definitely not their season finale.

There’s plenty of hockey left for this team to play as they will play host in the WCHA playoffs next weekend. First things first, UMD’s next task welcomes Bemidji State on the road this weekend. Despite the Beavers sitting at the bottom of the barrel in the league, a top pillar for this Bulldog team all season long has been centered on leaving a legacy.

On Wednesday, head coach Maura Crowell said as they approach these important games this weekend, they need to keep getting better as they keep working towards their ultimate goal.

“I think experience is where we will shine here in the next few weeks because as the pressure goes up and the games become more important and every shift feels like it’s really important, I think we have a locker room full of people who have been there before, so maintaining composure and not getting too high or too low,” said Crowell.

“I think what matters is our preparation, our routines. That should be the same no matter what and I think that helps with that consistency of not making a game bigger than it is or smaller than it is but locking it in every time we hit the ice,” added WCHA Goaltender of the week, Emma Soderberg.

If the Bulldogs get the road sweep; it will mark Crowell’s 150th win at UMD. Puck drops on Friday at 3 pm and Saturday at 2 pm in Bemidji.

