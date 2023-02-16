Temps will drop and winds will pick up so Wind Chill Advisory will affect parts of Minnesota

By Adam Lorch
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be clear skies and chilly temperatures. Tonight we will see clear skies and calm winds. This means lows will fall into the single digits and teens below zero with wind chills in the teens and 20′s below zero.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will start with mostly clear skies, but there will be increasing clouds through the day. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with breezy southwest winds 10-20mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! We will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s with west winds 4-8mph.

An Alberta Clipper may deliver light snow Sunday and Monday.
SUNDAY: A weak clipper system will pass on Sunday to bring a 30% chance of flurries. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with westerly winds 5-15mph. Accumulations will be less than an inch.

