St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s office shares advice for spotting illegitimate traffic stop

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a Cotton man was recently charged with impersonating an officer, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is sharing advice for how to know if a traffic stop is legitimate or not.

Michael Hillier allegedly pulled a woman over last Wednesday night near Cotton.

According to authorities, the woman told police Hillier was driving an old Crown Victoria with emergency lights flashing.

She pulled over, but felt like something wasn’t right when he approached her with a badge, so she drove off.

Hillier was eventually arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer. He is now out on bail.

Now, leaders with St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office are offering advice to people who want to verify a law enforcement officer who may be pulling them over.

“The most important thing to do is not panic once you happen to notice those red lights behind you,” said Supervising Deputy Wade Rasch with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

In reference to last week’s encounter, Rasch said if you’re concerned, you can wait to pull over until you’re in a safe location, even if it’s a bit of a drive.

“A safe location might not mean immediately. You might drive to the next gas station where there’s some other vehicles,” Rasch said.

Rasch advises people to use their turn-on signal or hazard lights to show police they plan to pull over.

Getting a good glimpse of the car can also help you determine if it’s legitimate.

Rasch said agency cars tend to be replaced every three to five years, and are taken out of commission once they reach 100,000 miles.

Laws in Minnesota prohibit installing blue and red lights on a non-agency car, but other colors are allowed and it can be hard to tell the difference.

Rasch said if flashing lights are coming out of many different locations on the car, there’s a good chance it’s a legitimate law enforcement vehicle.

And while it’s not common for someone to impersonate an officer, Rasch said it does happen every now and again.

According to Rasch, if you’re concerned you can always call 911 to verify a law enforcement vehicle quickly.

The dispatcher will pinpoint the car that’s pulling you over, even if it’s from a different agency than your local police or sheriff’s department.

