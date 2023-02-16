Section 7A Champions: Mirage headed back to State with 5-4 win over the Hilltoppers

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - For the third straight season the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage are headed back to the State Tournament with a 5-4 win over the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers.

After trailing 2-1 after the first period, the Mirage went on to outscore the Toppers 4-2 in the final two frames, senior forward Nya Siegar shared her excitement to go back to the X for the third straight season.

“There were a bunch of ups and downs, but right now we are on the up and hope we can keep going and get another state championship. It’s pretty amazing just to be back at the X just to be there with my teammates and my coaches, they’re family so it’s great,” said Siegar.

The State Tournament will begin on Feb. 22nd.

